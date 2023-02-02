https://gettr.com/post/p271p08ebdc

01/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan were continuing to protest against Paul Hastings’ collusion with CCP at Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighters alisang talked about how Japanese TV stations used pictures and data to explain the 10-year unprecedented cooling weather, compared to CCP, which always exaggerates natural disasters to absolve its responsibility, but infinitely underreports the numbers of mass deaths caused by the Chinese Communist Party.

01/26/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友们，继续在普衡位于东京六本木的办公楼前抗议普衡与中共勾结。珍珠奶茶战友讲述日本电视台用图片和数据向观众解释10年不遇的降温天气，相比之下中共总是无限夸大自然灾害来为自己的责任推脱，却无限少报中共造成的大规模死亡的数字。



