© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Go to HealingALSConference.org for details of the 2022 Healing ALS Conference in Salt Lake City Utah at the Marriott City Creek Downtown September 28-October 2. We have new ALS Reversals telling their story of how they stopped the progression of ALS and reversed their symptoms. There will be a medical professional Therapeutic Think Tank with medical professional explaining how their team effort with PALS contributed to helping reverse ALS.