PATRICK BYRNE CHALLENGES JACK MAXEY ON THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

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JACK MAXEY UNLEASHED THE HOUNDS ON 3/22/22 WHEN HE EXPLODED ON STEEL TRUTH WITH A STORY ABOUT THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP FROM HELL THAT HAS THROWN JUST ABOUT EVERYONE UNDER THE BUS AS HE STATED IN HIS OWN WORDS.
PATRICK BYRNE WEIGHS IN BASED ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH MIKE TRIMARCO AND GARRETT ZIEGLER. IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE! WILL THE NOW TAKE OVER BE EXPOSED? WILL HUNTER BE INDICTED? WILL JOE BIDEN CONTINUE THE SHAM IN THE OVAL OFFICE?
STEEL TRUTH MEDIA WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST
STREAMING & UPLOADED:
https://www.steeltruth.com