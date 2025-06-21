“Woke” Movies, Minnesota Assassinations, Jack & Jooos, “West Memphis Three”, China, Bible Prophecy Fulfilled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-06-20 #196
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #196
Topic list:
* “Diligent Maniac” on the Netflix movie “Havoc”.
* Why did the Machine not get what it wanted out of the Minnesota “assassinations”?
* What happened to The Government Rag and Johnny’s friend Stephanie Sledge? —JACK & JOOOS!
* The Jesidue of the Minnesota “assassinations”.
* The Catholics of GuyFawkesNews, Rupert Murdoch and “Blaze TV”.
* What does it mean if Trump supporters are questioning the Minnesota “assassinations”?
* The trap and tyranny of “education”.
* The agenda and DEEP IRONY behind the “Roger Corman 1994 Fantastic Four”.
* Karen Reed and the “West Memphis Three”: Jesuit Justice into Jesuit Theater.
* Mark Kelly, the sympathetic illegals of “Nobody” and Faul McCartney’s “Mother Mary”.
* Did “JENNIFER” Boelter work for Tampon Tim? Does Tampon Tim have his own false flag operation?
* Boelter’s “room-mate”: “His security company was just some fantasy.”
* How does the Machine control the Middle East?
* The secret to every great lie.
* Waking up Conservative blacks is the beginning of the end for the Machine.
* “Protestia” on the Episcopalian Pastor-ette who says “Palm Sunday” was a “drag show”.
* Jesuit John McLaughlin
* Was China’s first Communist “Premier” “gay”?
* Colorado forcing Christian camps to open bathrooms to all genders.
* BCE Jews admit the fulfillment of Genesis 49:10!
