Diabetic Diet - Day - 2 | Healthiest diet Plan for Control Diabetes | Sweet Corn Salad For Diabetes

If you have diabetes, your focus will be on low-GI foods. If you can’t produce sufficient quantities of insulin (a hormone which helps to process blood sugar), you’ll likely have an excess of blood glucose.

Foods with a high-GI release glucose quickly. Low-glycemic foods tend to release glucose slowly and steadily, which is helpful for keeping blood glucose under control.

The GI is based on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being pure glucose.

Let start our video and try to know how to prepare sweet corn salad

Ingredients

Boiled sweet corn- one cup

Parsley -one cup

Red capsicum- ¼ th cup chopped into pieces

Yellow capsicum- 1/4th cup chopped into pieces

l onion chopped- ½ cup

Orange juice-½ cup

Lemon juice- one spoon

Carrot- chopped into fine pieces

Vinegar

Pepper powder as per requirement and pinch of salt

Ginger - 2 flakes chopped into tiny pieces

olive oil

Mix all these ingredients and the tasty sweet corn salad is ready to eat.

This salad is nutritious, healthy and moreover it is good for people suffering from diabetes.

The salad consumption improves digestive health and can lower the risk of developing chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.

According to a recent study, high consumption of flavonoids, like those found in corn (its largest group of phenolic compounds), reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including diabetes. The study also indicated:

A moderate intake of resistant starch (about 10 grams per day) from corn can reduce glucose and insulin response.

Eating corn has some benefits, but it’s important to understand how its high level of carbohydrates can raise blood glucose and impact how you manage your diabetes.

Although not everyone with diabetes reacts the same way to certain foods, following dietary guidelines and tracking what you eat can help