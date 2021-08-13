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Cyber Symposium - Mike Lindell with Dr. Shiva -- Laundering Censorship
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64 views • August 13, 2021
Audio-only segment of Dr. Shiva's explanation of how State Government laundered censorship through NGO partnered with Twitter.. Twitters special portal for government and the influence
they asserted make twitter a government actor of a corrupted government.
Go to Frankspeech.com and watch for full presentation.
Also go to winbackfreedom.com one of Dr. Shiva's pages.
they asserted make twitter a government actor of a corrupted government.
Go to Frankspeech.com and watch for full presentation.
Also go to winbackfreedom.com one of Dr. Shiva's pages.
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