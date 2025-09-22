Gaza: IDF soldiers ambushed in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF soldiers ambushed in Jenin.
Adding:
Gaza Belongs To The Palestinian People - Chinese MFA
China on Monday said legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in post-conflict governance.
"The principle of Palestinians governing Palestine must be implemented, and the legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in the post-conflict governance and reconstruction arrangement, the two-state solution must be upheld," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.
"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," said Guo, adding: "China is of the view that, given the current circumstances, a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza must be realized and the humanitarian catastrophe must be alleviated with a maximum sense of urgency, the country with special influence on Israel need to step up to their responsibility."
🐻 Will Bibi lash out at China as well?
Adding: No video, only images with the following text:
Italy: Nationwide Strike & Pro-Palestinian Protests
Tens of thousands of workers and students joined a nationwide 24-hour general strike and demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
🔥Protests are taking place across major cities, including Rome, Genoa, and Livorno, with port blockades and transport disruptions reported.
Demonstrators called for Italian authorities to:
➡️help end the genocide in Gaza
➡️break diplomatic ties with Israel
➡️impose sanctions on Israel
➡️support the Global Sumud Flotilla
➡️criticized the government’s stance and inaction