Gaza: IDF soldiers ambushed in Jenin

IDF soldiers ambushed in Jenin.

Gaza Belongs To The Palestinian People - Chinese MFA

China on Monday said legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in post-conflict governance.

"The principle of Palestinians governing Palestine must be implemented, and the legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in the post-conflict governance and reconstruction arrangement, the two-state solution must be upheld," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," said Guo, adding: "China is of the view that, given the current circumstances, a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza must be realized and the humanitarian catastrophe must be alleviated with a maximum sense of urgency, the country with special influence on Israel need to step up to their responsibility."

🐻 Will Bibi lash out at China as well?

Italy: Nationwide Strike & Pro-Palestinian Protests

Tens of thousands of workers and students joined a nationwide 24-hour general strike and demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

🔥Protests are taking place across major cities, including Rome, Genoa, and Livorno, with port blockades and transport disruptions reported.

Demonstrators called for Italian authorities to:

➡️help end the genocide in Gaza

➡️break diplomatic ties with Israel

➡️impose sanctions on Israel

➡️support the Global Sumud Flotilla

➡️criticized the government’s stance and inaction