The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 29: Faith and Love
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
Follow
6 views • 10 months ago

The story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego illustrates this point very well. These three men were brought to Babylon as slaves and had seen Jerusalem and the temple destroyed. Yet their love for God was a consuming fire that created faith to defy King Nebuchadnezzar and his threat of death.

So when they had to make a choice of being loyal to God or worshiping the statue of Nebuchadnezzar, their response showed they would not abandon God regardless of the threat. They faced an uncertain future, but because they were fueled by God's love, they also had faith that God would deliver them even in the midst of persecution. We serve a God today that has not changed, and what he did for these three men, he will also do for you.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1387.pdf

RLJ-1387 -- MARCH 24, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm

biblelovefaith
