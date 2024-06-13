The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 29: Faith and Love

The story of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego illustrates this point very well. These three men were brought to Babylon as slaves and had seen Jerusalem and the temple destroyed. Yet their love for God was a consuming fire that created faith to defy King Nebuchadnezzar and his threat of death.

So when they had to make a choice of being loyal to God or worshiping the statue of Nebuchadnezzar, their response showed they would not abandon God regardless of the threat. They faced an uncertain future, but because they were fueled by God's love, they also had faith that God would deliver them even in the midst of persecution. We serve a God today that has not changed, and what he did for these three men, he will also do for you.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1387.pdf

RLJ-1387 -- MARCH 24, 2013

