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KICK BOX INTERVALS 👊 HIIT Fatburning with Positive Affirmations 🔥Day 1
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22 views • March 27, 2020
KICK BOX INTERVALS 👊 HIIT Fatburning with Positive Affirmations 🔥Day 1 - Great, quick, fun, fat burning, weight loss workout: A full body HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) with cardio kickboxing intervals. Perfect home workouts to lose weight fast!
#withme#athome
This is great for busy schedules! In this 10 minute interval class KICKBOXINGHIIT Interval class - you will do core, kicks, punches and more. During the 15 seconds recovery, there will be a positive affirmation. When you are fatigued, you are more susceptible to suggestion.
When you schedule is crazy busy and you want to add a home workout to loose weight fast - do this!!!!!
👊Weight loss workout🔥Full Body Fusion Fitness🔥Kickboxing Pilates HIIT intervals home workouts PART1
https://youtu.be/FCxnfsK_thY
👊HERE IS PART 2:
https://youtu.be/YYhm4Eg7A40
👊Interval KBox Fusion #bodyillumination
https://youtu.be/xThbTwAjsK0
🔥Explain HIIT workout and the BENEFITS
https://youtu.be/QzUtOZmWXsY
🔥CORE INTERVALS
https://youtu.be/X4XAtOELRJk
Props are not required. However, Props suggested - a STABLE AND STURDY box or bench or ottoman of some sort, yoga mat and light weights.
ALL OF THESE EXERCISES MAY BE DONE IN LOW IMPACT.
The class begins right away but you may fast forward to 1:47 to begin the practice.
Welcome to Body Illumination! Bookmark this practice and repeat to invigorate the body 2 - 5xs per week.
🔥🔥🔥Let me know how it goes in the comment section down below. Namaste 🔥🔥🔥TO COMMENT ON YOUR CELL PHONE OR TABLET - scroll all the way to the bottom after suggested videos to find the comment section and comment there.
♥ For more details and variations visit:
Also check out:
http://bodyillumination.com/full-body-fusion-fitness-kickboxing-pilates-hiit-intervals/
♥Pilates Box can be found here:
https://amzn.to/2Hx0IBb
♥Dumbells can be found here:
https://amzn.to/2vKejT3
♥Mat can be found here:
https://amzn.to/3bL1WXg
♥Yoga Blocks can be found here:
https://amzn.to/39IlTMz
🌼 YOGA, MEDITATION, Law of Attraction and PILATES TSHIRTS
https://amzn.to/34OSj6l
♥ For more details and variations visit:
http://bodyillumination.com/-/
♥ SUBSCRIBE TO BODYILLUMINATION (meditation, health and wellness techniques, fitness, yoga, pilates, vibrant eating, recipes, lifestyle more)
♥W E B S I T E:
http://bodyillumination.com
♥F A C E B O O K:
https://www.facebook.com/BodyIllumination/
♥Visit our B L O G:
http://bodyillumination.com/blog-2/
♥T W I T T E R:
https://twitter.com/BodyIllumin
@bodyillumin
♥SUBSCRIBE! Hit the bell for notifications!
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Related Videos:
AFFIRMATION VIDEOS:
🔥YOGA dream board flow with Positive Affirmations - lots of Yin Yoga! Body Illumination
https://youtu.be/XRsN0XAIg78
🔥Confidence Thoughts for Women - OM SOUND BATH - Body Illumination
https://youtu.be/7qTIJ0XHsEU
🔥Yoga FLOW for Wellness with Positive Affirmation
https://youtu.be/gkC12-YttSA
🔥Pilates for Wellness with Positive Affirmations for the body -BODY ILLUMINATION
https://youtu.be/gaXr7tfw07IYOGA dream board flow with Positive Affirmations - lots of Yin Yoga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRsN0XAIg78
OM SOUND BATHING with Infinite OM
https://youtu.be/DLl5LCjy5Yk
YOGA FULL BODY FLOW: flat belly abs, arm balances and backbends
https://youtu.be/eplb2D949dU
Yoga - Hips Back Core | 16 mins busy Moms & other professionals#bodyillumination#bodyilluminate
https://youtu.be/okCxz3MLBuI
#rebekaharamini#bodyilluminate#bodyillumination#positiveaffirmations#hiit
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
© Copyright 2018 BodyIllumination
This content is strictly the opinion of Rebekah Aramini Lupo and Body Illumination and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions or beginning and exercise program. Neither Rebekah Aramini Lupo, Body Illumination, nor the publisher of this content take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any exercise nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
#withme#athome
This is great for busy schedules! In this 10 minute interval class KICKBOXINGHIIT Interval class - you will do core, kicks, punches and more. During the 15 seconds recovery, there will be a positive affirmation. When you are fatigued, you are more susceptible to suggestion.
When you schedule is crazy busy and you want to add a home workout to loose weight fast - do this!!!!!
👊Weight loss workout🔥Full Body Fusion Fitness🔥Kickboxing Pilates HIIT intervals home workouts PART1
https://youtu.be/FCxnfsK_thY
👊HERE IS PART 2:
https://youtu.be/YYhm4Eg7A40
👊Interval KBox Fusion #bodyillumination
https://youtu.be/xThbTwAjsK0
🔥Explain HIIT workout and the BENEFITS
https://youtu.be/QzUtOZmWXsY
🔥CORE INTERVALS
https://youtu.be/X4XAtOELRJk
Props are not required. However, Props suggested - a STABLE AND STURDY box or bench or ottoman of some sort, yoga mat and light weights.
ALL OF THESE EXERCISES MAY BE DONE IN LOW IMPACT.
The class begins right away but you may fast forward to 1:47 to begin the practice.
Welcome to Body Illumination! Bookmark this practice and repeat to invigorate the body 2 - 5xs per week.
🔥🔥🔥Let me know how it goes in the comment section down below. Namaste 🔥🔥🔥TO COMMENT ON YOUR CELL PHONE OR TABLET - scroll all the way to the bottom after suggested videos to find the comment section and comment there.
♥ For more details and variations visit:
Also check out:
http://bodyillumination.com/full-body-fusion-fitness-kickboxing-pilates-hiit-intervals/
♥Pilates Box can be found here:
https://amzn.to/2Hx0IBb
♥Dumbells can be found here:
https://amzn.to/2vKejT3
♥Mat can be found here:
https://amzn.to/3bL1WXg
♥Yoga Blocks can be found here:
https://amzn.to/39IlTMz
🌼 YOGA, MEDITATION, Law of Attraction and PILATES TSHIRTS
https://amzn.to/34OSj6l
♥ For more details and variations visit:
http://bodyillumination.com/-/
♥ SUBSCRIBE TO BODYILLUMINATION (meditation, health and wellness techniques, fitness, yoga, pilates, vibrant eating, recipes, lifestyle more)
♥W E B S I T E:
http://bodyillumination.com
♥F A C E B O O K:
https://www.facebook.com/BodyIllumination/
♥Visit our B L O G:
http://bodyillumination.com/blog-2/
♥T W I T T E R:
https://twitter.com/BodyIllumin
@bodyillumin
♥SUBSCRIBE! Hit the bell for notifications!
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
Related Videos:
AFFIRMATION VIDEOS:
🔥YOGA dream board flow with Positive Affirmations - lots of Yin Yoga! Body Illumination
https://youtu.be/XRsN0XAIg78
🔥Confidence Thoughts for Women - OM SOUND BATH - Body Illumination
https://youtu.be/7qTIJ0XHsEU
🔥Yoga FLOW for Wellness with Positive Affirmation
https://youtu.be/gkC12-YttSA
🔥Pilates for Wellness with Positive Affirmations for the body -BODY ILLUMINATION
https://youtu.be/gaXr7tfw07IYOGA dream board flow with Positive Affirmations - lots of Yin Yoga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRsN0XAIg78
OM SOUND BATHING with Infinite OM
https://youtu.be/DLl5LCjy5Yk
YOGA FULL BODY FLOW: flat belly abs, arm balances and backbends
https://youtu.be/eplb2D949dU
Yoga - Hips Back Core | 16 mins busy Moms & other professionals#bodyillumination#bodyilluminate
https://youtu.be/okCxz3MLBuI
#rebekaharamini#bodyilluminate#bodyillumination#positiveaffirmations#hiit
-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-
© Copyright 2018 BodyIllumination
This content is strictly the opinion of Rebekah Aramini Lupo and Body Illumination and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions or beginning and exercise program. Neither Rebekah Aramini Lupo, Body Illumination, nor the publisher of this content take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any exercise nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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