Cecil Rhodes and the British paedophile club

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Background articles discussed:
Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony :
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/05/cecil-rhodes-and-his-warmongering-buggery-hegemony/
The Real Joker: Warmonger Extraordinaire Alfred Harmsworth aka Lord Northcliffe:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/03/the-real-joker-warmonger-extraordinaire-alfred-harmsworth-aka-lord-northcliffe/
Police Investigation Concludes, Points to Edward Heath as Pederast Prime Minister of UK :
https://www.winterwatch.net/2018/10/police-investigation-concludes-points-to-edward-heath-as-pedophile-prime-minister-of-uk/
Freemason Spies Lodge, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding :
https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/11/freemasons-pedophilia-and-the-case-of-keith-harding/
Pedophilia a Requirement for UK Ruling Elite :
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/04/pedophilia-a-requirement-for-uk-ruling-elite/
Source : https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/08/charles-moscowitz-and-russ-winter-on-cecil-rhodes-clique-of-pederastwarmongers/