Resurrecting the Historical Jesus

Atheists and Christians have little common ground. Many Christians try to convert atheists by preaching the sort of things found in the Apostle's Creed, which focuses on theological faith in Jesus. Not surprisingly, this method is fairly ineffective!



This video takes a look at the Historical Jesus, which is an academic term for a Jesus without miracles. The goal is to see if there is evidence for Jesus that both Christians and academics can agree on as a starting place for dialogue. In particular, it considers whether the Jesus of the Bible, has anything to offer academics who are prepared to confront the historical words of Jesus.



Can sincere academics apply such an empirical method to the historical sayings of Jesus and, in doing so, find evidence for faith in his teachings, whether or not they believe in anything supernatural?