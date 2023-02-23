The John Moore Show February 23, 2023 Hour 2

John has guest Kirk Phinney with ReadyPur Water for the first hour…Dr. Horowitz for the second hour…open lines for the top of the third hour…Tom Berryhill for the bottom of the third hour. Prepper Tip: Inventory everything.
