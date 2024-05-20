Create New Account
British singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, formerly known as "Cat Stevens", criticized the British gov't for "political obstinacy and deafness” - failing to halt & supporting aggression in Palestine"
British singer-songwriter Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, criticised what he called "the political obstinacy and deafness” of the British government for failing to halt and continuing to support "the aggression, war and killing of innocent children, mothers and families in Palestine" during his speech in front of hundreds of thousands at the national march in London on Saturday.

Cat Stevens - "The Wind" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2Ljtl2-wVQ&ab_channel=Yusuf%2FCatStevens-Topic




