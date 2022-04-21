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British Merc Captured By Russians Exposes Atrosctites Committeed By Ukrainian Nazis
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161 views • April 21, 2022
Apr 20, 2022
Courtesy of WAR Russia VS Ukraine
www.infowars.com
An interview conducted by British journalist Graham Phillips and UK Mercenary Aiden Aslin shows that you are being lied to by the western media.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/british-merc-captured-by-russians-exposes-atrosctites-committed-by-ukrainian-nazis/
https://banned.video/watch?id=62606c5aba40861bbed21690
Courtesy of WAR Russia VS Ukraine
www.infowars.com
An interview conducted by British journalist Graham Phillips and UK Mercenary Aiden Aslin shows that you are being lied to by the western media.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/british-merc-captured-by-russians-exposes-atrosctites-committed-by-ukrainian-nazis/
https://banned.video/watch?id=62606c5aba40861bbed21690
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