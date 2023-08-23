8/23/23 PRIME TRUMP! Tactical Civics! Livestock TB Cull- USA Awake!

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8/23/23: TRUMP Trumps the GOP Primary! 54 point Lead- while the GOP Hunger Games launch! Meanwhile, TX livestock being slaughtered with exotic human strain TB infection. Get Active! Tactical Civics- get involved in a chapter near you to Restore the American Christian Constitutional Republic!
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Here are the links for today’s video:
Tucker Carlson / Trump Interview:
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1694469568549237033
Join the Protest for Trump tomorrow in GA:
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-supporters-plan-protest-outside-fulton-county-courthouse-1821746
Follow @LauraLoomer for details on the Rally!
Jenna Ellis, Trump lawyer, smiles in mugshot in GA "arrest":
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/lawfare-trumps-former-lawyer-jenna-ellis-smiles-mugshot/
Yesgevny Prigozhin, Wagner Mercenary Group director, dies in "Jet crash":
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/moscow-plane-crash-prigozhin-wagner-b2398156.html
Get involved!
https://tacticalcivics.com/
Tuberculosis- human exotic strain- infects TX cattle herd- 10K slaughtered: This is how it happens:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fvets.2021.691192/full
FEMA in MAUI- 5 Star Hotels- Gates' Four Seasons:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fema-agents-booking-1000-night-luxury-resorts-in-maui-amid-failed-disaster-response/
Those who defied the Lahaina police barricade survived the Fire Assault Massacre:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/report-those-who-disobeyed-road-barricade-survived-maui/
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!