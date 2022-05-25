BULLETPROOF YOUR MORNINGS | What Is Your Vision for Your Ideal Day? How Does It Start?

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Why should we expect our days to be amazing or even OK if we get up and immediately check our phones and send ourselves on a cortisol-stress roller coaster.
Have you ever designed an ideal day (not on vacation) that would lead you to your vision of optimal health? What does the morning look like? Would you:
-Do some light stretching and bodywork?
-Greet the sunrise.
-Write some poetry/journal?
-Hit the trails in the peace and quiet?
In this video, I detail my current goals for robust metabolic health and the morning routine I'm loving to get me there.
Gear used in this video:
Xeroshoes: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi
Myoxcience Stix:
https://myoxcience.com/collections/best-sellers/products/real-salt-electrolytes-taurine-creatine-blend
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#xeroshoes #trailrunning #barefootrunning
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▶️Creds:
Master Primal Health Coach
NASM-CPT #1190402161
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