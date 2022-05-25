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BULLETPROOF YOUR MORNINGS | What Is Your Vision for Your Ideal Day? How Does It Start?
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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22 views • May 25, 2022
If you could design your ideal day, what would it look like. HOW WOULD IT START?

Why should we expect our days to be amazing or even OK if we get up and immediately check our phones and send ourselves on a cortisol-stress roller coaster.

Have you ever designed an ideal day (not on vacation) that would lead you to your vision of optimal health? What does the morning look like? Would you:

-Do some light stretching and bodywork?
-Greet the sunrise.
-Write some poetry/journal?
-Hit the trails in the peace and quiet?

In this video, I detail my current goals for robust metabolic health and the morning routine I'm loving to get me there.

Gear used in this video:

Xeroshoes: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi

Myoxcience Stix:
https://myoxcience.com/collections/best-sellers/products/real-salt-electrolytes-taurine-creatine-blend

▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey
▶️Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
#xeroshoes #trailrunning #barefootrunning

▶️Work with me:
https://cultivated-change.com/coaching

____________________________________

▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

___________________________________

▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)

USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
-Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins): https://bit.ly/309IvpP
-Primal Blueprint (Supplements, Guides): https://bit.ly/3ajTgrt
-Sustainably Sources Omega 3s: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
-Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb

_______________________________________________________

▶️Creds:
Master Primal Health Coach
NASM-CPT #1190402161

___________________________________

▶️Support Videos Like This:
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