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Dems won't talk about Trump's 'booming economy': Trump 2020 adviser
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5 views • November 18, 2019
Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp discusses the 2020 Democratic fields as polling indicates Mayor Pete Buttigieg is leading in Iowa and the House Democrats’ push to impeach President Trump while legislation like USMCA remains unpassed.
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