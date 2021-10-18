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PROOF THAT SARS-COV2 IS A MILITARY WEAPON
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378 views • October 18, 2021
Dr. Michael McDowell gets down and dirty with the scientific facts and official records documenting that SARS-COV2 is an engineered genetic bio-weapon and explains how the spike proteins produced by people who have been injected with the experimental mRNA vaccines are actually the variants themselves. He cautions that, as long as vaccinations continue, we will continue to see endless variants being produced and passed by the vaxxed via antigenic (immune) escape. SAR-COV2 is an Auto-Immune Deficiency retrovirus, that's right, it has been engineered with AIDS. Wiki: "Antigenic escape, immune escape, immune evasion or escape mutation occurs when the immune system of a host, especially of a human being, is unable to respond to an infectious agent, or, in other words, the host's immune system is no longer able to recognize and eliminate a pathogen such as a virus. This process can occur in a number of different ways of both a genetic and environmental nature.[1] Such mechanisms include homologous recombination and manipulation and resistance of the host's immune responses."
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