Fastest Flight to Cairns. ✈️

Gold Coast to Cairns, Qld, Australia. 27-10-23.
Roobs and Shazza's business trip, fastest flight to Cairns ever.
Took off heading South, with the Cobaki Broadwater visible from the Starboard side immediately after take off, followed by Terranora Creek and Mt Warning in the background obscured by clouds.
An abrupt turn to Port, climb North into the clouds for a bit, and we pause for some light reading material. Subscribe here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Then we descended over the beautiful waters of the Great Barrier Reef and flew into Cairns from the North. And may or may not have spotted a crocodile.
Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.