Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fastest Flight to Cairns. ✈️
channel image
Roobs Flyers
88 Subscribers
40 views
Published 20 hours ago

Gold Coast to Cairns, Qld, Australia. 27-10-23.

Roobs and Shazza's business trip, fastest flight to Cairns ever.

Took off heading South, with the Cobaki Broadwater visible from the Starboard side immediately after take off, followed by Terranora Creek and Mt Warning in the background obscured by clouds.

An abrupt turn to Port, climb North into the clouds for a bit, and we pause for some light reading material. Subscribe here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Then we descended over the beautiful waters of the Great Barrier Reef and flew into Cairns from the North. And may or may not have spotted a crocodile.

Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link

Keywords
australiaroobs flyersgold coastcairnsroobs flyer magazine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket