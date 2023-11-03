Fastest Flight to Cairns. ✈️

Gold Coast to Cairns, Qld, Australia. 27-10-23.



Roobs and Shazza's business trip, fastest flight to Cairns ever.



Took off heading South, with the Cobaki Broadwater visible from the Starboard side immediately after take off, followed by Terranora Creek and Mt Warning in the background obscured by clouds.



An abrupt turn to Port, climb North into the clouds for a bit, and we pause for some light reading material.



Then we descended over the beautiful waters of the Great Barrier Reef and flew into Cairns from the North. And may or may not have spotted a crocodile.



