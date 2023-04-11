https://gettr.com/post/p2e2ht9b492

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Isabella: GTV enables me to see through the evilness of the CCP. I am absolutely a beneficiary of GTV! Fellow fighter Xiaoyacai: Investing in GTV is the most valuable investment I’ve made in my life. We, the GTV investors, deny being represented by the SEC!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友伊莎贝拉：GTV让我认识到了中共的邪恶，我绝对是GTV投资的受益者！战友小芽菜：GTV的投资是我人生最有价值的投资，我们GTV的投资者不接受被SEC代表！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



