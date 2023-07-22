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7 Signs of Christ's Return (1997)
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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38 views • July 22, 2023

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Biblical prophecy can provide fascinating insights into the future. Scriptures foretell seven momentous world events that will herald the second coming of Jesus Christ.

STEVE'S TAKE: One thing I found interesting about this video is how they have a clip of 9/11 which happened on September 11, 2001 but the video itself was released on September 8, 1997 per IMDb. So, I'm guessing somebody updated this video at some point and this is that updated video because otherwise how the heck would they have that footage to incorporate into this video?

IMDb Link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0411858 - Released September 8, 1997

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkhjDObEP9E 

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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

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jesus christjesusbible prophecyrevelationamerican patriots for god and countrysigns of the timesbible prophecy fulfilleddavid williamsthe return of jesus christthe return of jesus7 signs of christs returnquestaralbert j naderrolf forsbergedmund purdommichael cooneyjohn noonemichael rye
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