7 Signs of Christ's Return (1997)

Biblical prophecy can provide fascinating insights into the future. Scriptures foretell seven momentous world events that will herald the second coming of Jesus Christ.

STEVE'S TAKE: One thing I found interesting about this video is how they have a clip of 9/11 which happened on September 11, 2001 but the video itself was released on September 8, 1997 per IMDb. So, I'm guessing somebody updated this video at some point and this is that updated video because otherwise how the heck would they have that footage to incorporate into this video?



IMDb Link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0411858 - Released September 8, 1997

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkhjDObEP9E

