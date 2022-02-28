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Elder Paisios - The Prophecies about Constantinople (English subs)
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43 views • February 28, 2022
Wolf-shaped Lamb.
This video is in courtesy of www.noiazomai.net so give your credits to them. For many months I've felt the urge to create English subs for this one.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4qpT_ow3sc
This video is in courtesy of www.noiazomai.net so give your credits to them. For many months I've felt the urge to create English subs for this one.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4qpT_ow3sc
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