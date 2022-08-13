While that is exactly what I said, I encourage people to focus on the most important conclusion I have drawn. Nobody should care what I think about the General category “respiratory viruses”. At least, I don’t think they should.

I do however think people should consider the evidence for & against the existence specifically of SARS-CoV-2 as described by the same people & organisations who have literally done nothing but lie to us for over 2.5 years.

The evidence is starkly against it being the cause of massed illness and deaths.

If I’m reading the evidence correctly, the implications of course are profound: there’s no pandemic & everything installed in its name can & should be swept away overnight, and normal life resumed to the extent possible.

So please, set aside the general argument & focus instead only on the specific (SARS-CoV-2). Otherwise the propagandists will exploit our prior general beliefs & thereby maintain the illusion of a pandemic. There is no pandemic.