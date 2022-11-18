G20 Summit: Indonesian Health minister wants a Digital Vaccine Certificate...

His name is Budi Sadikin. The Business 20 (B20) is an event which is part of the G20 Summit: it is meant to express common views from the international business community.



G20 Summit: Indonesian Health Minister wants a Digital ID to control the movement of people: “Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO. If you've been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around” Do you see where this leads?

