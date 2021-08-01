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How I would describe those who just get vaccinated and question nothing.... #Sheep 🐑 😂
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264 views • August 01, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJHM2k7yHEk
The person whom dropped this wrote: JFK junior is alive! listen sheep
[Personal note from VfB - if JFK, Jr. DID NOT ANTICIPATE BEING ARKANCIDED BY HILLARY DIANE RODHAM CLINTON, THE #PANTSUITWARPIG, THE YAK (AS JOE HAGMANN REFERRED TO IT AS - RIP, BROTHER) - he couldn't be as smart as he obviously was - I posit that JFK, Jr. FAKED HIS DEATH, AND IS THE ONLY LIVING POTENTIAL WITNESS TO HER MYRIAD CRIMES - others quail at doing what must be done - VfB will NOT shirk his duty!🇺🇸]
Just dropping that I was on Long Island that Saturday afternoon, enjoying the company of friends and watching David Cone pitch a PERFECT GAME on that day - a clear, bright afternoon🌞
The person whom dropped this wrote: JFK junior is alive! listen sheep
[Personal note from VfB - if JFK, Jr. DID NOT ANTICIPATE BEING ARKANCIDED BY HILLARY DIANE RODHAM CLINTON, THE #PANTSUITWARPIG, THE YAK (AS JOE HAGMANN REFERRED TO IT AS - RIP, BROTHER) - he couldn't be as smart as he obviously was - I posit that JFK, Jr. FAKED HIS DEATH, AND IS THE ONLY LIVING POTENTIAL WITNESS TO HER MYRIAD CRIMES - others quail at doing what must be done - VfB will NOT shirk his duty!🇺🇸]
Just dropping that I was on Long Island that Saturday afternoon, enjoying the company of friends and watching David Cone pitch a PERFECT GAME on that day - a clear, bright afternoon🌞
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