⚡️ On August 23, at night, air defense forces thwarted another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the city of Moscow.
Two of the UAVs attacking the capital were destroyed by air defense systems in the air over the territory of the Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region.
The third (video I didn't post, minor damage) UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, collided with a building under construction at the Moscow City complex.
There were no casualties.
