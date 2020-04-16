Are There Lockdown Protests? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35994
Diane writes in to ask if there are any protests against these lockdowns anywhere. The answer is a resounding yes, but the fact that people aren't hearing about these protests speaks volumes in and of itself. Join James for this important action-oriented edition of Questions For Corbett.