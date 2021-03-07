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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Colossians 1:4-5,9-10, 20210307
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50 views • March 07, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, March 7, 2021: Colossians 1:4-5,9-10
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed for me on Calvary’s Cross.
Glorious Father, since 4 Your Holy Spirit knows of my faith in Christ Jesus, my Redeemer and Master, and of my love for all the saints;
5 because of the eternal hope which is laid up for me in Your Heaven, of which I heard many times before in the Word of the Truth of the Gospel of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ,
9 For this reason, Heavenly Father, also, since the day my Savior knew it, He does not cease to pray and empower me to be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom
and spiritual understanding;
10 that I may walk worthy of my Master and Redeemer, fully pleasing Him, being spiritually and physically fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of You, my ELOHIM, my ADONAI, my YAHWEH, my JEHOVAH, and my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
Holy Father, I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in Your Beloved SON, who loved me and gave Himself for me. Thank you for accepting my confession of faith in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Colossians 1:4-5,9-10 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, March 7, 2021: Colossians 1:4-5,9-10
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed for me on Calvary’s Cross.
Glorious Father, since 4 Your Holy Spirit knows of my faith in Christ Jesus, my Redeemer and Master, and of my love for all the saints;
5 because of the eternal hope which is laid up for me in Your Heaven, of which I heard many times before in the Word of the Truth of the Gospel of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ,
9 For this reason, Heavenly Father, also, since the day my Savior knew it, He does not cease to pray and empower me to be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom
and spiritual understanding;
10 that I may walk worthy of my Master and Redeemer, fully pleasing Him, being spiritually and physically fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of You, my ELOHIM, my ADONAI, my YAHWEH, my JEHOVAH, and my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
Holy Father, I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in Your Beloved SON, who loved me and gave Himself for me. Thank you for accepting my confession of faith in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Colossians 1:4-5,9-10 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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