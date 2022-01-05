© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jan 4th: Democrats Look to Rewrite American History and Law to Steal 2022 Midterms
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • January 05, 2022
The WarRoom w/ Owen Shroyer (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 1-4-22
Schumer claimed Democrats must abolish the filibuster to 'protect our Democracy', blaming Republicans for 'hijacking' the Senate rules.
Share across all globalist-controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already waking to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue to see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing, so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can, please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://lnk.bio/TheResistance1776
Schumer claimed Democrats must abolish the filibuster to 'protect our Democracy', blaming Republicans for 'hijacking' the Senate rules.
Share across all globalist-controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already waking to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue to see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing, so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can, please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://lnk.bio/TheResistance1776
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.