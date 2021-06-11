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The Vaccine Is About Control - Reiner Fuellmich
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190 views • June 11, 2021
Another message further confirming that the so called vaccine is more about control. Control the masses to dance to their tune, when they say jump, we are supposed to say how high? But, praise God more and more people are waking up out of their slumber, it is time to stand for the right and the true and not allow ourselves to be bent and manipulated by wicked elitist powers.
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