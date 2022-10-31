Dust of Man-Deception of Good But Evil!?

Man is made up from all three of the elements that the other creatures
are made from and given dominion over them all as well. What does that
mean to you? You should find out. And then the deception of man-when he
thinks a thing is good but it is not. Is that deception of that which
seems good but is evil? How will you know? The frequencies that go out
from us in the form of energy; is yours building up matter around you or
tearing matter down?
