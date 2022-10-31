Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dust of Man-Deception of Good But Evil!?
16 views
channel image
Hadassah Zion Sharing
Published 25 days ago |
Donate

Man is made up from all three of the elements that the other creatures are made from and given dominion over them all as well. What does that mean to you? You should find out. And then the deception of man-when he thinks a thing is good but it is not. Is that deception of that which seems good but is evil? How will you know? The frequencies that go out from us in the form of energy; is yours building up matter around you or tearing matter down?

Keywords
torahgenesiscommentary

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket