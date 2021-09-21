Jay S. Wakefield - Part 1 - Episode #15 #16 - 9/4/21

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Author of:
-Rocks & Rows, Sailing Routes across the Atlantic and the Copper Trade (Nov 27, 2009)
-How the Sun God Reached America C.2500 Bc: A Guide to Megalithic Sites (Jan 1, 2002)
-Multiple Issues - Ancient American Magazine (Wayne May)
-Multiple articles - Migration & Diffusion (Dr. Christine Pellech) - https://www.migration-diffusion.info/article.php?authorid=48
Reinoud De Jonge co-author - Rocks & Rows & How the Sun God Reached America
The Unfake News - After the Truth - Hard Questions - Uncomplicated, Elegant Answers