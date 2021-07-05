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TruthFlix: Satanic Luciferase Vaccine Found with Black-Light [04.07.2021]
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796 views • July 05, 2021
Luciferase - Wikipedia:
Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the substrate and enzyme, respectively.[1] Both words are derived from the Latin word lucifer, meaning "lightbearer", which in turn is derived from the Latin words for "light" (lux) and "to bring or carry" (ferre).[2]
Luciferases are widely used in biotechnology, for microscopy and as reporter genes, for many of the same applications as fluorescent proteins. However, unlike fluorescent proteins, luciferases do not require an external light source, but do require addition of luciferin, the consumable substrate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciferase
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Luciferase&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Kristie Angel - 10 hours ago
'I don’t understand why people didn’t research all of this before hand. I knew about this from the beginning because of my extensive research We should be knowledgeable about what we put inside our bodies. That’s why the Bible says my people perish for lack of knowledge.'
Fact or Fiction: COVID-19 vaccine called Luciferase?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=COVID-19+vaccine+called+Luciferase&;t=ironbrowser&iar=videos&iax=videos&ia=videos
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38), reach me at [email protected]
5,812 views Jul 4, 2021
TruthFlix
13.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CNGuH9IEREE
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthFlix/videos
Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the substrate and enzyme, respectively.[1] Both words are derived from the Latin word lucifer, meaning "lightbearer", which in turn is derived from the Latin words for "light" (lux) and "to bring or carry" (ferre).[2]
Luciferases are widely used in biotechnology, for microscopy and as reporter genes, for many of the same applications as fluorescent proteins. However, unlike fluorescent proteins, luciferases do not require an external light source, but do require addition of luciferin, the consumable substrate.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciferase
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Luciferase&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Kristie Angel - 10 hours ago
'I don’t understand why people didn’t research all of this before hand. I knew about this from the beginning because of my extensive research We should be knowledgeable about what we put inside our bodies. That’s why the Bible says my people perish for lack of knowledge.'
Fact or Fiction: COVID-19 vaccine called Luciferase?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=COVID-19+vaccine+called+Luciferase&;t=ironbrowser&iar=videos&iax=videos&ia=videos
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38), reach me at [email protected]
5,812 views Jul 4, 2021
TruthFlix
13.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CNGuH9IEREE
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthFlix/videos
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