DIVIDE & RULE - The Plan of The 1% to Make You DISPOSABLE - Vandana Shiva

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Song at the end: The Vision by Ra-Grim https://youtu.be/WsxeN5lrgCE
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Additional animation from: 3blue1brown
Original video link: https://youtu.be/f9lq-uBdxg8