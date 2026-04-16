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2026-4-16 leaving - the hardest but best part - only one way
(the Father often gives us choices to make in the physical, that represent our passing in the spirit.............most the worldly people never know of these things, that they even exist........they are true, very true, and the further you go, if you go at all, you will learn/experience what I'm talking about...hopefully)
I must go...
don't know where I'm going exactly...
have to go anyhow...
not prepared...
must go...
ok Father...