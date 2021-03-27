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Invasion of the Mind Snatchers
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41 views • March 27, 2021
A brief examination of the utter idiocy that seems to have gripped the minds of a gullible public and led to a willingness to throw caution to the winds based on the assurances given to them by a notoriously dishonest Junk News media industry and, likewise, their notoriously dishonest politicians and their bureaucratic yes men... and women... and... whatever.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MpFl0vZ2wNKj/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MpFl0vZ2wNKj/
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