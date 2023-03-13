Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Juarez, MX: A massive group of at least 1,000 migrants rush El Paso port of entry
125 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

Bill Melugin Fox News -  A massive group of at least 1,000 illegal aliens stormed the port of entry in El Paso, Texas in an effort to get into the United States.   This is an invasion.

The migrants rushing the port-of-entry were mostly military-age males. Videos via Fox News reporter Bill Melugin (from twitter)  

Another video from our contact showing this massive migrant group trying to rush Paso Del Norte bridge in El Paso in an attempt to get into the United States. 



https://twitter.com/i/status/1635027303934877697 


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket