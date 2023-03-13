Juarez, MX: A massive group of at least 1,000 migrants rush El Paso port of entry

Bill Melugin Fox News - A massive group of at least 1,000 illegal aliens stormed the port of entry in El Paso, Texas in an effort to get into the United States. This is an invasion.
The migrants rushing the port-of-entry were mostly military-age males. Videos via Fox News reporter Bill Melugin (from twitter)
Another video from our contact showing this massive migrant group trying to rush Paso Del Norte bridge in El Paso in an attempt to get into the United States.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1635027303934877697
