Why You Should Take IVERMECTIN & TURPENTINE On The Same DAY!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
668 followers
0
22 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg, 7.5mg Pills And Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.htm


Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov


My Turpentine Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why You Should Take IVERMECTIN & TURPENTINE On The Same DAY!


In today's video, I go into extensive sharing with you why you should highly consider taking Turpentine, more specifically, 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine, which is a natural oil distilled from the sap of the pine tree, and Ivermectin, which is a very potent anti-parasitic medication on the same day.


These are both things I have made many videos on for years and if your someone who has taken just one of them before you will find out in today's video why you should possible start taking these both on the same day.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentine parasite detox100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine anti parasiticturpentine parasite cleanseivermectin parasite detoxivermectin parasite cleanseivermectin anti parasiticivermectin anti parasitic medicationivermectin anti parasitic effectswhy you should take ivermectin and turpentine on the same dayivermectin turpentineturpentine and ivermectinturpentine anti parasitic effectshow to use turpentine and ivermectinhow to use turpentine with ivermectin
Related videos
