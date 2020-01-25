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Owen Shroyer Released From Jail, China Claims To Cure Coronavirus, And Trump Marches For Life - War Room Full Show
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51 views • January 25, 2020
Owen Shroyer makes his first public statement after being arrested for the crime of holding a sign in Washington, DC. He explains he was held in the worst cell block of an already bad jail for 26 hours before the charges were dismissed. Then, Tom Pappert discusses the latest developments surrounding Coronavirus, before Republican House candidate DeAnna Lorraine joins the show to blast impeachment. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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