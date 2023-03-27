Create New Account
Joining Babylon Is A Mystery; Once In, You'd Be Hooked; Satan's Goat or Fish
36 views
Agapes Light
Published 16 hours ago |

You lose in this deal. Those who end up inheriting the kingdom of God must choose to suffer when God shows us not at our choosing; we do not have the ability to choose wisely in a war for our soul. Our carnal mind drives us and therefore the devil knows how to appeal to it for peace and safety. Our carnal mind will choose to sacrifice our soul in order to save itself alive.

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

