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Yevgeny Prigozhin, (last video) Head of PMC 'Wagner', Yevgeny Prigozhin, Declares Africa will be Free! - Aug 21, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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172 views • August 22, 2023

Head of PMC "Wagner", Yevgeny Prigozhin, declares "Africa will be free!"

This was posted on the 21st August 2023, 'featuring' after hearing about his possible death. Still not positively identified, as of this moment. 

The second plane, which belongs to Yevgeny Prigozhin, turned around over the capital and headed towards the airport.

This happened before:

In Africa, Yevgeny Prigozhin had a similar situation when his plane was shot down, but that time he flew on a different one. And now, another business jet is circling over Moscow, which belongs to the head of PMC Wagner. Until he lands and it is not clear who was on board this plane, it is impossible to say that Prigozhin is dead with 100% probability.

--

Evgeny Viktorovich got in touch from Africa.

Aug. 22, 2023. Cynthia, I'm going to post something I found at Hal Turner Radio Show today at,  www.halturnerradioshow.com

A Russian plane has landed in Bamako airport, Mali carrying hundreds of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) fighters it allegedly picked up from Syria. Wagner is on its way to Niger to protect that country from "outside forces."

Wagner PMC has recruited thousands of veterans of the Syrian civil war, mostly men who fought on behalf of the Syrian government and defeated ISIS, Al-Qaeda and the FSA. These men have incredible combat experience against terrorists.

Syria is one of the first places where Wagner PMC proved its combat superiority to the whole world. Without their efforts, the Syrian president would’ve gotten the Gaddafi treatment from the west a long time ago. But he prevailed, thanks to RUSSIA and its elite fighting force, Wagner PMC. 

Upon arriving Niger, Wagner reportedly told the new Niger administration never to worry about any foreign army on Niger soil and specifically assured the leadership that Wagner will take on the Americans head on, if they ever dare to get involved in the conflict with ECOWAS, or try to deploy their drones. 

At the moment, there are about 5,000 RUSSIAN funded volunteer fighters in AFRICA: They are mainly active in Mali, Libya, Sudan, Central African Republic, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

Wagner will undertake the protection of Niger's presidential palace in its capital city of Niamey, and the main infrastructures of the country potentially threatened by the impending Nigerian-led military action.

With a personnel capacity of about 230,000 men, neighboring Nigeria is expected to contribute far more soldiers to the operation against Niger than any other country in the bloc. However the two countries with the strongest armies in AFRICA, Egypt and Algeria have warned against any military intervention in Niger, and vowed they’ll not stand idly and let that happen. 

Reportedly, the morale of Niger’s military personnel is at an all time high right now, given that nearly the entire population of Niger are in support of the military and thousands have signed up to fight with the Russian volunteer force, Wagner, in defense of their homeland.



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