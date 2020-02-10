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Coronavirus Is Stage One Of 'Lockstep'
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324 views • February 10, 2020
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It’s now clear the coronavirus pandemic has broken containment and is self-replicating beyond control. As the corporate-controlled media still pretends the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t exist. Few are aware that the epidemic playing out in China and two dozen other countries, including the US, is unfolding in line with a decade-old simulation titled “Lock Step” devised by the Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the Global Business Network. Few are also aware that there’s actually a vaccine ready for novel coronavirus, and the political elite may have already received it. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
It’s now clear the coronavirus pandemic has broken containment and is self-replicating beyond control. As the corporate-controlled media still pretends the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t exist. Few are aware that the epidemic playing out in China and two dozen other countries, including the US, is unfolding in line with a decade-old simulation titled “Lock Step” devised by the Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the Global Business Network. Few are also aware that there’s actually a vaccine ready for novel coronavirus, and the political elite may have already received it. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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