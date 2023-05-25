Infants Born With HEART DISEASE: Vaxxed Moms Birthing Babies With DEFECTS & MYOCARDITIS

Stew Peters Show





May 24, 2023





The Covid bioweapon is destroying an entire generation.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is here to talk about how America’s children have been exposed for 4 decades to contaminated vaccines.

We are witnessing the targeted and premeditated murder of humanity.

The synthetic spike protein and vaccine mandates are the primary cause for the increase in myocarditis among infants.

Big Pharma Covid tyrants targeted and pressured pregnant women to take the bioweapon shots.

Those who did not take the fake vaccines are still at risk through the poison sprayed in our skies and our poisoned food supply.

RFK Jr. is currently the only presidential candidate drawing attention to the dangers of vaccines.

President Trump is still pushing the deadly vaxx and still has not admitted he was lied to by Covid criminals.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2psuvq-infants-born-with-heart-disease-vaxxed-moms-birthing-babies-with-defects-an.html



