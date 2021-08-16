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Schokkend: Australië wil een digitaal
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10 views • August 16, 2021
Schokkend: Australië wil een digitaal paspoort gaan invoeren dat verplicht is voor IEDEREEN om nog op sociaal media te zijn. Hiermee kan de politie iedereen identificeren en "straf" geven als ze het niet eens zijn met de uitlatingen van iemand online. Een groot risico hieraan is dat mensen aan zelfcensuur gaan doen.
Australië gaat heel rap richting een dictatuur nu.
https://www.frontnieuws.com/vaccindictatuur-duitsland-verhongeren-of-de-prik-ongevaccineerden-worden-verbannen-uit-supermarkten/
Australië gaat heel rap richting een dictatuur nu.
https://www.frontnieuws.com/vaccindictatuur-duitsland-verhongeren-of-de-prik-ongevaccineerden-worden-verbannen-uit-supermarkten/
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