Appleseed Prep - 11 Range Commands Slow Fire Prone

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Range comnands standing
Shooters, your preparation period begins now.
Shooters your preparation period has ended.
With 10 rounds, load.
Is the line ready, ready on the right, ready on the left, all ready on the firing line...
Fire.
Cease fire, cease fire, cease fire.
Unload and clear.
Is the line clear on the right? Is the line clear on the left? The line is clear, the line is clear.
Shooters you may proceed down range to..
The Ambidextral Gunfighter
www.ambgun.com