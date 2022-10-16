Pfizer director & Anthony Fauci admit the "vaccine" didn't stop infection.

Alberto Bourla did not show up to the Council meeting so he sent the director of Pfizer and she had to admit that the "vaccine" was never tested for transmission. (There was no need)
The vaccine was not made to prevent infection or transmission, it was made to lower symptoms. How can you expect to stop a pandemic if you can't stop infection? Amazing clip by some of the most respected hypnotist health officials out there. Stay to the end to get the full picture.
