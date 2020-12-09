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Indoctrination: It Is Worse Than You Think!
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27 views • December 09, 2020
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The leftist indoctrination in government schools and public education is much worse than you think. Stefan Molyneux discusses some firsthand accounts of leftist abuse in public schools and the environmental toxin that children are exposed to on a regular basis.
Article: http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/left-wing-indoctrination-in-the-schools-its-worse-than-you-think.php
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The leftist indoctrination in government schools and public education is much worse than you think. Stefan Molyneux discusses some firsthand accounts of leftist abuse in public schools and the environmental toxin that children are exposed to on a regular basis.
Article: http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/left-wing-indoctrination-in-the-schools-its-worse-than-you-think.php
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
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🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
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