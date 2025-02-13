The Naked Truth #9 | Are We Living in A Black Pill Post-Truth Era? (DARE TO WATCH IT AND DECONSTRUCT THE MATRIX)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jean Nolan & Frank Jacob take a step back to look at current events from a bigger perspective. Are we living a black pill post-truth era?
Check the whole series> https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmHtncyCAMXvHvswfnKVL-198Okh7zoL0
courtesy of INSPIRED channel
WATCH Frank Jacob's paradigm-shifting webinars here ✅ TIME CAPSULE FOR THE FUTURE PAST 👉🏽 cyberhive.tv/timecapsule-for-the-future-past/10e3y ✅ THE INNER LOOKING GLASS 👉🏽 cyberhive.tv/the-inner-looking-glass/10e3y ✅ A TALE OF TWO TIMELINES 👉🏽 cyberhive.tv/tale-of-two-timelines/10e3y