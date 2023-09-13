X22 REPORT Ep. 3161a - All Eyes Are On Biden, Fed & Treasury, There Will Be No Escape

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3161a - Sept. 12, 2023

All Eyes Are On Biden, Fed & Treasury, There Will Be No Escape





The [CB]/[DS] is getting caught up in their narrative, they are trying to explain what is happening with the economy but the people are not buying it. The inflation is getting so bad, that the fake news is telling you to substitute certain foods. The country is being forced away from the [CBDC]. All eyes on Biden,Fed and Treasury.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)