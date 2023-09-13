Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3161a - All Eyes Are On Biden, Fed & Treasury, There Will Be No Escape
Published 18 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3161a - Sept. 12, 2023

All Eyes Are On Biden, Fed & Treasury, There Will Be No Escape


The [CB]/[DS] is getting caught up in their narrative, they are trying to explain what is happening with the economy but the people are not buying it. The inflation is getting so bad, that the fake news is telling you to substitute certain foods. The country is being forced away from the [CBDC]. All eyes on Biden,Fed and Treasury.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

