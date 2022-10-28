Southern Border Wall News 10/28/22

"Some changes are happening I'm going to be handling a different level of the child trafficking for a little while but the templates laid out volunteers are still needed at the border ..

My phone has been awful and uploading videos at extreme sizes



I'm getting a better phone in the meantime you can also go on my YouTube The Links below for the latest updates and I'm also working on a Rumble channel I will share that information soon



Please call or text 509-263-4612 - Butterfly 🦋



to get involved you can also email [email protected] for our supply list"



https://youtube.com/user/luvzbutterflyz



#BORDERWARSAZ

#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING



🙏🙏

Blessings Help Keep Me Online & In Your Feed

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q









