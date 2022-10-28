Southern Border Wall News 10/28/22

"Some changes are happening I'm going to be handling a different level of the child trafficking for a little while but the templates laid out volunteers are still needed at the border ..
My phone has been awful and uploading videos at extreme sizes
I'm getting a better phone in the meantime you can also go on my YouTube The Links below for the latest updates and I'm also working on a Rumble channel I will share that information soon
Please call or text 509-263-4612 - Butterfly 🦋
to get involved you can also email [email protected] for our supply list"
https://youtube.com/user/luvzbutterflyz
#BORDERWARSAZ
#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING
🙏🙏
Blessings Help Keep Me Online & In Your Feed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.