Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Southern Border Wall News 10/28/22
76 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published a month ago |

"Some changes are happening I'm going to be handling a different level of the child trafficking for a little while but the templates laid out volunteers are still needed at the border ..
My phone has been awful and uploading videos at extreme sizes

I'm getting a better phone in the meantime you can also go on my YouTube The Links below for the latest updates and I'm also working on a Rumble channel I will share that information soon

Please call or text 509-263-4612 - Butterfly 🦋 

to get involved you can also email [email protected] for our supply list"

https://youtube.com/user/luvzbutterflyz

#BORDERWARSAZ
#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING

🙏🙏

Blessings Help Keep Me Online & In Your Feed

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q




Keywords
electionhuman traffickingarizonamigrantsborder wallborder patrolillegal alienschild traffickingupdatedrug smugglingcartelhumanitarian aidetucson2022katie hobbskari lakepima countysasabeunaccompanied minorsdoug doucyoctober 28th 2022arivacavolunteers neededborder crosserssmuggling routes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket