Southern Border Wall News 10/28/22

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"Some changes are happening I'm going to be handling a different level of the child trafficking for a little while but the templates laid out volunteers are still needed at the border ..
My phone has been awful and uploading videos at extreme sizes
I'm getting a better phone in the meantime you can also go on my YouTube The Links below for the latest updates and I'm also working on a Rumble channel I will share that information soon
Please call or text 509-263-4612 - Butterfly 🦋
to get involved you can also email [email protected] for our supply list"
https://youtube.com/user/luvzbutterflyz
#BORDERWARSAZ
#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING
🙏🙏
Blessings Help Keep Me Online & In Your Feed